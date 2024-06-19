EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

