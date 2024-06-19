Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a report issued on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

