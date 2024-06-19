Erin Brown Sells 5,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00.
Erin Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.19 and a 12-month high of C$17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on GLXY
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.