Erin Brown Sells 5,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00.

Erin Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.30. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.19 and a 12-month high of C$17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLXY

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.