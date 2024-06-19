EscoinToken (ELG) Price Reaches $1.12

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and $1.15 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

