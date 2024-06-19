Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 3,638,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.