Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 3,638,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.