Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000.

Shares of IDEV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,841. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

