Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

