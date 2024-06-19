Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

