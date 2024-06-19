Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VIOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,316. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
