Evensky & Katz LLC Has $49.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 3.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $49,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

