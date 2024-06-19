Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

