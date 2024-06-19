Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

