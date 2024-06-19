Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.17

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1259473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 318,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 518.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

