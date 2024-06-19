Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 470,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,887. The company has a market cap of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,310.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 850,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,019 and have sold 760,813 shares valued at $1,242,059. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

