Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gable upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

