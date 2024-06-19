Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 42,902,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 173,663,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

