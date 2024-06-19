Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 3,018,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $388.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,207 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,345,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,825,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

