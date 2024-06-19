Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 4.6 %
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
