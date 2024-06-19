Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. 441,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

