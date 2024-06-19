Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.20

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 96631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,948,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

