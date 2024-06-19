Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,138.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 246,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 21,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

