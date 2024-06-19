Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 4.33% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL remained flat at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,741. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

