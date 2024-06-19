Financial Survey: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -8.68% -41.40% -16.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83

Risk and Volatility

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $3.29, suggesting a potential downside of 15.05%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.15 -$11.07 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.29 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.79

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

