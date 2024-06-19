First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$182.89 million during the quarter.

