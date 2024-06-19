First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,188 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $506.83. 705,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,056. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.33 and a 200-day moving average of $512.35.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

