First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,255 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 308.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 9,008,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

