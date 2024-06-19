First Hawaiian Bank Buys 171 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

