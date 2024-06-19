First Hawaiian Bank Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $269.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53. The company has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

