First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 296,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after acquiring an additional 263,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,868. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

