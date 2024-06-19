First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,852,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,860,472. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

