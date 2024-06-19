First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $219,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. 3,013,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

