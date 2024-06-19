First Hawaiian Bank Has $8.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,628 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.