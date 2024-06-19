First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CDW by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 55.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,926. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.