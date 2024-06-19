First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,228 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.75. 2,722,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,503. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $191.19. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

