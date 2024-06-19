First Hawaiian Bank Sells 523 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.03. 1,445,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,275. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

