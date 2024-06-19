First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,884. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,443 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

