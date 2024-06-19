First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FFA stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

