First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 54,668.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,143,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,895 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,292.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 675,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 646,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 286,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 276,594 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 268,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,731 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTGC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 550,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

