First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

