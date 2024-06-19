First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.63 and last traded at $122.63. Approximately 982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.39.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11,545.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 253,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.