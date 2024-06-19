First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 873,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

