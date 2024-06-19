Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 1,288,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.