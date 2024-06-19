Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Bank of America raised their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 1,298,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $50.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

