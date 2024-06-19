Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.59

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 261456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

