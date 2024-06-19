Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 0.7%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69. 5,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Forian in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Forian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORA

Forian Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth $39,000. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,108,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.