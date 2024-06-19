Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 2.2%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. 2,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$171.75 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

