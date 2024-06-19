Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
