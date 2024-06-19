Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.