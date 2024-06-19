Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 745,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.8 %

FC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,380. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.



