Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.93

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 9492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.