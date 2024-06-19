G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Up 3.4%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 147,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 583,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

